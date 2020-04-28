LIVE OAK, Fla. — One person is in custody for the armed robbery and attempted murder last week at the Gold Leaf Pawn shop in Live Oak.
During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Sam St. John said 32-year-old Jermar Tillie has been charged with attempted murder and the robbery of the pawn shop. Tillie was released from state prison in December on second degree attempted murder charges.
The suspect was identified last Wednesday through tips and he was located and arrested on unrelated charges in Columbia County later that day.
On Tuesday, a warrant was obtained for the suspect in relation to the April 20 robbery and shooting at the pawn shop where the store owner was shot multiple times.
The suspect and a white female that has not yet been identified then fled the store and escaped in a silver Nissan sedan. The driver of the getaway car has also not yet been identified.
St. John said authorities are tracking down leads on both of the remaining suspects.
“We’ve got some information from people that have called in some tips,” he said. “We don’t have her positively identified but we’re running down some leads.
“There’s a third person that was driving the car…but we need some help from the public, if anybody knows the driver of this car, please give us a call.”
A witness from a nearby business heard the commotion during the robbery and took a photo of the getaway car, which St. John said was crucial to quickly locating the suspect. A business owner in Lake City remembered seeing the vehicle parked suspiciously at his business the Saturday before and wrote down the tag number and then shared it with authorities, St. John added.
“When this first happened, he had the foresight to get his phone out and take a picture of the car,” he said. “That helped us tremendously there.
“And also the gentlemen in Lake City…this is what really broke the case open for us.”
St. John added the store owner is still in intensive care at a Gainesville hospital but has given a statement to investigators.
“He’s doing OK, but has a long, long road ahead of him,” St. John said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.