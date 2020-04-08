LIVE OAK — Looking for a ride home, a Live Oak man threatened to take a car from four individuals Tuesday night before they pulled a gun on him and he was arrested for attempted carjacking and aggravated assault.
The victims were parked in the South Oaks Square parking lot at 8:15 p.m. while waiting for food from the Little Caesar’s when the suspect, 33-year-old Derek Platt, of Live Oak, approached their car.
The suspect had been previously seen carrying a baseball bat before approaching the car, where he asked for a lighter, according to a Live Oak Police Department report.
The report states the suspect then told the victims that they were going to drive him home.
When the victims replied that they were headed to Lake City, so they couldn’t take him home, the suspect allegedly replied, “What makes you think I can’t take this car from you and **** your life up,” according to the report.
During the verbal altercation, one of the victims grabbed an empty firearm and racked it without ammo and told the suspect to leave, according to the LOPD.
The suspect did leave on a bicycle and was found by authorities at the Suwannee River Regional Library’s Live Oak branch with a baseball bat. He told authorities that he couldn’t remember what happened at South Oaks Square, but complained about them harassing him. He also admitted to having three alcoholic beverages earlier that day.
He was charged with the attempted carjacking as well as four different charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and disorderly intoxication.
