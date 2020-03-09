TALLAHASSEE — A Madison County woman claimed a $1 million top prize in the Florida Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1,000,000” scratch-off game from a ticket she purchased in Live Oak.
Barbara Fiffia, of Greenville, claimed the prize at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee, choosing to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
Fiffia purchased her winning ticket from SK Food Mart, located at 815 Howard Street West in Live Oak. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $30 game, “The Fastest Road to $1,000,000,” launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and more than $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.79.
Scratch-off games make up approximately 69 percent of the Lottery’s ticket sales, generating more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2018-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.