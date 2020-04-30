LIVE OAK — The daughter of a school teacher with 35 years of education experience herself, Dr. Monica Ford-Davis comes by a love of learning naturally.
That love for education has now pushed Ford-Davis to seek the District 2 seat on the Suwannee County School Board.
“You don’t know it’s in your blood until, basically, it’s over,” Ford-Davis said.
“I have that passion. I just feel like people, not just children, need to be life-long learners.”
That long educational career came in Jacksonville, where she also finished her schooling. However, a Suwannee County native, Ford-Davis said she constantly made trips back to Live Oak to visit with her grandparents with the goal of returning home.
She did that after retiring in 2015.
And while she attended schools and then taught in schools in Jacksonville, Ford-Davis said her favorite teacher was her third-grade instructor here at the Douglass School. Ms. G. Alexander kept up with Ford-Davis even after she moved with her family to Jacksonville. That included throwing a bridal shower for her here with those classmates from the third grade.
“In education, what we’re not seeing now is children and teachers having that life-long bond,” added Ford-Davis, who began teaching first graders and later became a guidance counselor, an assistant principal, an instructional coach and a graduation coach while also teaching at alternative schools and vocational schools. “There’s that favorite teacher that always sticks in your mind, that kind of helped be who you are.
“As an educator, I want people to get back, the community to get back to being a part of the educational process. I think we’ve lost that.”
That relationship between educators and the community they serve is something Ford-Davis hopes to re-establish in Suwannee County she said. It’s something that will be even more important once the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic passes.
Just as important to Ford-Davis, though, is ensuring the county is utilizing all the tools it can to provide for its students. That includes looking into the possibility of free internet for those in need.
Ford-Davis also wants to make sure students are earning more than a diploma when they graduate. Rather as a former graduation coach, she wants students ready for what comes next: whether that is college or entering the workforce.
“What are they doing after school,” she said. “You have to look beyond school. What are they doing after high school.”
And while Ford-Davis said she believed she was done when she retired in 2015, she said friends would continue to tell her different things that were happening in the Suwannee County School District. They’d ask her questions. They’d get her input.
That led to an involvement, including some work at the alternative school, which she said has made strides since she has returned.
“I feel like already I’ve been a catalyst for change here in Suwannee County,” she said.
