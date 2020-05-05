LIVE OAK, Fla. — Freedom.
After a month of closed businesses and restaurants, Herman Gunter IV wanted to provide some encouragement for local businesses and, hopefully, prod Gov. Ron DeSantis into providing more freedom for Floridians as his stay-at-home order wound down in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
That was Gunter’s intention for the Freedom Rally at the Suwannee County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon where approximately 30 people gathered with supporters honking their horns as they passed by on Ohio Avenue.
“It’s really just an encouragement to the community and to the governor, to encourage him toward re-opening the state,” Gunter said. “It’s been a rough time, we’ve got a lot of small businesses in this community that are suffering greatly. Even moving into Phase 1, he’s still left a lot of the businesses behind, specifically the small businesses.”
For example, that first phase of the state’s re-opening, which began Monday, allowed restaurants to partially re-open: outside seating could be utilized as long as social distancing guidelines of at least six feet of separation in between tables was followed; and inside dining is permitted at 25% capacity.
But Gunter said that wasn’t good enough.
“They’re suffering. They’re hurting,” he said of local business owners, including restaurants. “Even some of the restaurants, I know, in town here that had the opportunity to open up are still having to say, ‘We can’t afford to do it under these restrictions.’
“I know there are a couple of restaurants have announced that they can’t re-open under the restrictions that they’re under. It’s just not feasible at 25% with all the separating they’re asking them to do. It just doesn’t make sense for them to actually re-open the lobbies. They can’t make money that way.
“I’m concerned for them.”
Gunter also said the rally, similar to ones he and his family have attended during the pandemic in Tallahassee at the steps of the old Capitol, could maybe help persuade DeSantis’ view. State parks weren’t originally part of the first phase when DeSantis announced it April 29. However, in the days that followed, the governor added their re-opening to the list.
“We’ve started to see the governor be responsive a little bit to things,” Gunter said. “It’s hurting people tremendously. We’re just wanting to be an encouragement here locally.
“Not denying that it’s been rough for the virus, but things are under control. It’s not as bad as it was originally predicted to be. It’s time to get things re-opened in the state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.