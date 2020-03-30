LIVE OAK, Fla. — A retired deputy, Rita Gross knows the importance of public servants being properly equipped.
So when her friend Delores Walker asked if Gross could help make protective masks for nurses like her daughter-in-law, Gross was more than willing to do her part.
“I know the severity of this one,” said Gross, of Live Oak. “This is something we all need to pitch in and do our part.
“Just like a video I posted (on her Facebook page), enough of the blame game. Find out what you can do and let’s…That’s what we’ve always done. Don’t come to a superior with a problem, come with a solution.”
That solution has meant putting her quilting shed full of material to use.
“I don’t hoard it, my momma does,” Gross said laughing before adding her mother is busy making masks in Cumming, Georgia, as well.
It’s also meant sharing videos with instructions on how others can make the masks as well.
“It’s simple and let’s get some protection on these people,” she added.
Deanna Richardson, of O’Brien, agrees that making the masks isn’t complicated. Richardson, who is a member of embroidery and sewing groups on Facebook, said when someone from Surrey Place reached out to her about making the masks, she dove in headfirst.
“People have given me fabric, so why not help people out,” Richardson said, noting it takes her 15 minutes tops to cut, prep and sew a mask together. “It’s been given to me so I’m going to help someone out for sure.”
Richardson said in addition to Surrey Place, she’s been contacted by nurses and others in medical fields looking for additional masks.
She said she is willing to try and help anybody she can, while making sure they know these aren’t N95 masks.
“The administrator at Surrey Place said, ‘any little bit, if it stops one molecule then it helps. Just keep the hands off the residents’ face, mouth or anything like that, is good.’”
In helping to fulfill the need, Richardson said friends and family members are helping out as well, including some who aren’t sewers.
“Anybody can do them,” she said.
Gross certainly can. She said she has already made her own masks since she suffers from COPD. She said that has come in handy when the pollen is bad or when someone in Live Oak starts burning something.
It’s also come in handy now.
“I just decided that’s something I will be able to do,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.