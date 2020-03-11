LIVE OAK — The news hit like a body blow two weeks ago.
In fact, Live Oak Mayor Frank Davis said he would have rather taken a punch to the stomach than the news that Shands Live Oak Regional Medical Center is being sold with plans to turn it into an emergency only facility. The pending sale was announced Feb. 27.
“When I got the call the other day I told the hospital representative, ‘You could have just come over and punched me in the gut and I would have appreciated that more,’” Davis said at the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners meeting March 3. “This, as you know and as you said, is a real blow to our community.”
It’s a blow that has both county and city officials still searching for answers.
Len Stapleton, the chairman of the BOCC, said representatives from HCA Healthcare — which is purchasing the Live Oak hospital as well as the hospital in Starke from Community Health Systems Inc. — are not able to speak to them until May 1, the expected closing date on the acquisition.
“So it’s very hard for us to sit down and express to them what we would like to see for Suwannee County moving forward,” Stapleton said. “And that is we’d like Suwannee County to have a hospital like it’s had.
“It’s frustrating. It’s disappointing.”
Donna Ragan, the chief nursing officer at Shands Live Oak, thanked the county and city officials for their support. Unfortunately, Ragan said, she also couldn’t say much until the closing of the sale.
Ricky Gamble said it doesn’t matter whether hospital representatives can’t speak or won’t speak, but the topic of the sale is definitely a conversation ender.
Unfortunately the plan for Shands Live Oak to wind down and suspend all inpatient and non-emergency services in late April in advance of the sale being finalized will be a topic of conversation for businesses and individuals considering relocating to Suwannee County, Gamble said.
“They’re making a decision, unfortunately, based on the bottom dollar and I understand the business side of it,” he said. “But as a community, of the ones losing the jobs, it’s a nightmare.
“Not only for that side of it, but for the continued growth and development of Suwannee County, one of the first things they ever look at is they look at schools and they look at healthcare. And we’re fixing to go on the map as a community with declining healthcare.”
Ronnie Richardson, the District 5 commissioner, asked if the certificate of need that led to the hospital would still be met by the proposed plan or if it could lead to a new facility replacing it.
Gamble asked County Attorney Jimmy Prevatt, who said he suspected the certificate of need would be modified, to look into the state and federal funding that has been used at the hospital to see if there is a way that it requires them to remain open.
“There’s a lot of poor folks here, a lot of elderly and this hospital means a lot to us,” Davis said. “It’s not like a convenience store closing down, you can go somewhere else and get your milk and bread and lotto tickets. But a hospital, I think they have a special relationship to the community.
“I think they owe us something, at least an explanation and an opportunity to try and do something and not just shut us down and not talk about it.”
