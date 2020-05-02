MAYO — In the face of activity limitations due to the COVID-19 virus, local youth have turned to home gardening.
Approximately 36 Lafayette County 4-Hers are participating in the Lafayette 4-H spring garden project. This project ranges from container gardening to raised gardens to traditional in-ground gardens. 4-Hers were given a tomato seedling to plant and offered packs of seeds that consisted of peas, yellow squash, zucchinis, beans, cucumbers and watermelons.
Although CDC social distancing guidelines have prevented in person meetings to help youth gain new gardening knowledge, videoed tutorials by 4-H leaders have allowed youth to learn basic skills needed to be a successful gardener. Topics have included container gardening and proper fertilizing of both container gardens and in-ground gardens. Many of these 4-H members already have basic knowledge of gardening gained though their 4-H gardening projects at LES.
The recent stay-at-home request by the state and national governments as well as on-site school learning being suspended for 10 weeks have allowed the opportunity for youth and their family to spend more time together on projects such as gardening. These projects put into practice the 4-H education model “learning by doing” and allow participants to produce their own vegetables.
