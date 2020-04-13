LIVE OAK — A Live Oak man was killed and two others are in critical condition following a two-vehicle wreck Sunday night just west of Live Oak.
The two vehicles were headed west on County Road 136 when they made contact with each other around 7:49 p.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the wreck.
A 2003 Ford Expedition struck a tree and overturned on the south side of the road following the collision.
Both the driver and passenger in the Expedition, neither of which have been identified by FHP, are in critical condition at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Neither were wearing their seatbelts.
The second vehicle, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, overturned on the south side of the road and hit both a tree and a fence.
The driver, 32-year-old Jacob Christopher Grant, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
He was also not wearing a seatbelt, according to FHP.
