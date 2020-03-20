LIVE OAK — After the Live Oak City Council and city manager discussed options with paving Scott Street, a Live Oak resident begged them to do something.
During the March 10 council meeting, Tim Wiggins told the council it needed to take action rather than just continue to talk.
“It’s been several years that we’ve been talking about Scott Street,” Wiggins said about the desire to pave Scott Street in the northeastern part of the city. “I thought tonight we were as close to getting something done as we ever have been.
“I want to implore this council to vote to … pave that road (rather than) just keep kicking it down the durn road.”
Councilwoman Robintina Reed had earlier asked where the city was in regards to getting the street paved, an issue she has continuously pushed for as well as trying to rid the street of trash being dumped on it.
City Manager Ron Williams said the county had provided lime rock for Scott Street, which Councilman Don Allen said has been a great improvement for the road. Williams also said he has had discussions with the county about chip seal for the road.
Chip seal is an old method of spraying lime rock with an adhesive, laying gravel over the top and repeating for several layers. The county has been using chip seal to help reduce the number of problematic dirt roads the past three years.
“We’ve got some numbers we’re looking at and we think it could be economical,” Williams said, adding paving for the road could be included in CDBG funding but he was hoping to move the process along faster than that. “We want to see if that would work in that environment. We think it will work in a low-volume, low-weight environment, so we’re strongly considering that.
“It’s a different paving concept.”
The council also discussed sidewalks on Miller Street, which it approved in 2017. However, that approval did not include funding and that project is still unfunded.
“The city manager and I were talking while ago, 15 years ago or more we had a plan to work on our stormwater and that 15-year plan is still not been finished,” Council President Mark Stewart said, adding there are engineering issues with that potential project as well. “There are financial restraints on that also.
“We have to base it on what our needs and priorities are.”
Councilman Bennie Thomas added in addition to engineering issues in regards to drainage, the city also needs to obtain the right-of-way in order to have space for the sidewalk.
Anita Williams, whose mother and sister live in the neighborhoods around Miller Street, said residents would like to know exactly what those engineering issues are because it has become a popular cut-through road for traffic from County Road 49 to U.S. Highway 129 on the southern side of the city.
“I ask about these sidewalks all the time because I want to be on the record when someone gets hurt or killed on that street,” she said. “Kids walk on that street from school, people walk for exercise, pick up cans and things, and that is now a very busy thoroughfare.
“I’m not trying to say there’s not other areas in town that needs things. We all do. But you have to fight for the community that you live in and where you see the problem.”
Wiggins said the sidewalk on Miller, along with the question of when will Scott Street be paved are part of a larger, underlying issue.
“It seems like when we come, we never get an answer,” he said. “We never get a definitive answer on what we’re going to do.
“Just going back to Miller Street and the sidewalk. When this council voted 3-2 to put that sidewalk in, you guys should make that happen. You guys should say, ‘Do it.’ You can always say there’s a lack of money, but this same council voted to raise these people’s taxes in Live Oak. What do local residents in these neighborhoods get? We don’t get anything. When are we going to see anything done in these neighborhoods?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.