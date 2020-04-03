LIVE OAK — The Live Oak City Council will meet Monday afternoon to discuss the city’s upcoming election as well as how to conduct its meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at City Hall. In announcing the meeting, City Clerk John Gill said the city will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the meeting.
The meeting agenda includes discussion about temporarily moving the city’s District 2 polling location from African Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall to the Supervisor of Elections Office, which is located at 302 Pine Ave. SW.
The city’s election is scheduled for May 5. Up for election are the seats on the city council from District 2, District 3 and District 5. Bennie Thomas is seeking re-election in District 2 but will face three challengers in Jimmy Cherry, Lynda Brown Owens and James Perry.
David Burch (District 3) and Don Allen (District 5) are unopposed.
The council will also discuss the availability of early voting in the wake of Gov. Ron DeSantis ordering a stay-at-home order for the state through April 30.
The final item on the agenda is a resolution that would establish the requirements for the city to conduct meetings through “Communications Media Technology” during the state of emergency.
