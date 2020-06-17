LIVE OAK — Live Oak’s city manager will receive a merit raise in line with other city employees.
At the City Council’s June 9 virtual meeting, the council approved a 1% raise for City Manager Ron Williams based on the council’s evaluation of the city manager.
The council’s evaluations averaged a 45.8 out of 55 possible points, which awarded him the 1% raise that the other city employees were eligible to receive.
“That’s in line with everybody else and I don’t want to be outside of that,” Williams said.
Don Allen, the councilor from District 5, asked if the city still could afford the raise due to potential budget shortfalls from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Joanne Luther, the city’s finance director, assured the council that the raise was part of the budget that was approved and wouldn’t be affected by the virus.
“When we look at the audit that we had, our latest audit, and to see where we came from to where we are now, that is because of good management, period,” said David Burch in making the motion to approve the raise. “We’ve had a pretty good year here if you just look at the numbers.”
Burch was one of two councilors that awarded Williams a perfect 55 score on the evaluation, which covers 11 areas (knowledge of the job, quality of work, quantity of work, attendance, judgment and decision-making, initiative/professional development, attitude, teamwork, public contact, management/supervisory skills and fiscal management skills). Bennie Thomas also awarded Williams a perfect score.
Williams, though, received only a 33 from Robintina Reed, the District 1 councilor, with marginal scores in quantity of work, judgment and decision-making, initiative/professional development, teamwork and public contact.
Chickens not coming to roost
The council also voted to not move forward with a potential LDR change allowing for laying hens inside the city limits.
Allen had requested a change to the city’s land and development regulations that would allow for laying hens in order for city residents to not have to purchase eggs, particularly when there is a shortage due to a pandemic like COVID-19.
“We’re not raising chickens, we’re just laying eggs,” Allen said, agreeing against allowing roosters. He added the number allowed could be worked out through the planning and zoning board.
Burch, Thomas and Mark Stewart, though, voted against the move, which failed by a 3-2 vote.
“I don’t know that we want to put that on the backs of code enforcement,” Burch said. “You have to have a feasible way to control it.”
