LIVE OAK — The Live Oak City Council has called an emergency meeting for Thursday afternoon.
The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
The council will consider a resolution declaring an emergency, as of March 9, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency.
The council will discuss canceling its April 14 meeting.
Also, the city's Code Enforcement hearing scheduled for April 19 has been canceled.
