MAYO — Brian Free and Assurance will play a concert in Mayo later this month.
The First Assembly of God Church, located at 294 SE Mill. Street, is hosting the concert March 29 at 6 p.m.
Free has been performing Christian music since 1982 when he joined the Gold City Quartet before starting his own group.
Assurance has twice been honored at the Dove Awards for Southern Gospel Performance of the Year and the group has made numerous notable television appearances, including being selected for a tribute to Elvis Presley where they performed his arrangement of Peace in the Valley.
Joining Free, a tenor, in Assurance are lead singer Bill Shivers and baritone Mike Rogers.
