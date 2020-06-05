MAYO — The Lafayette High School senior awards night went virtual this year.
Due to school campuses being closed by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the LHS Class of 2020 was recognized through a virtual awards recognition on the school’s website May 21.
During the program, a series of prerecorded messages from school staff and other personnel were replayed during the virtual ceremony in which countless seniors were recognized.
Among those recognized were Dawson Jackson as valedictorian and Jarrett Pearson as salutatorian.
Jackson, son of Shawn and Leah Jackson, has a GPA of 4.0 while being dual-enrolled at North Florida College. He also was named Student of the Year by NFC with his 4.0 GPA and Associates in Arts being earned.
Jackson plans to attend the University of Florida, majoring in biochemistry. He then plans to attend medical school in order to become an anesthesiologist.
Jackson was part of several clubs and extracurricular activities throughout high school such as FBLA, NFC’s Chemistry Club and Beta Club to name a few. Jackson was FBLA District President, and President of the Chemistry Club at NFC.
Pearson, son of Matthew and Connie Pearson, has a GPA of 3.98 and was also dual-enrolled at North Florida College throughout high school. Pearson was also part of a drone certification program through Embry-Riddle. That allowed Pearson to earn his Part 107 Certification, which enables him to operate an unmanned aircraft system such as a drone, commercially in the workforce.
Pearson plans to attend Santa Fe College in Gainesville, majoring in Civil Engineering in order to work towards becoming a civil engineer.
Pearson partook in several clubs and extracurricular activities throughout high school such as FCA, Beta Club, Student Council and Yearbook Club. Pearson was yearbook editor and Student Council Member at-large.
The Honor Student candidates were announced as Jaxson Beach, Daisy Hernandez, Joseph Perry and Katie Grace Sadler. The Honor Student will be named at graduation June 20.
Also recognized were the senior class officers, which included Audrey Jackson, president; Jaxson Beach, vice president; Daisy Hernandez, secretary; Aleks Sullivan and Katie Grace Sadler, treasurer; Savannah Lents, historian; and Parker Lawson and Abigail Fredriksson, student council representatives.
“I am always so proud of the accomplishments of our seniors year after year,” Superintendent Robby Edwards said of the Class of 2020. “It always seems like more and more of our students are recognized widely and largely come this time of the year towards graduation. To the seniors, it shows that hard work does pay off in the end and our staff, community, families and friends are always proud of the never-ending accomplishments for our students year after year.
“Congratulations Class of 2020, we were glad to be able to celebrate your accomplishments with all of you virtually. We in the Lafayette County School District continue to be proud of our students and their achievements.”
Other awards and their recipients were:
Madison L. Smith Award — Katie Grace Sadler
Marvin M. and Elouise S. Green Scholarship — Jenna Nall
Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative Award — Dawson Jackson, Adam Perry
Sessions/Howell Americanism Award — Austyn Lee
Mayo Woman’s Club Scholarship — Blake Braswell, Jarrett Pearson
Day Masonic Lodge Scholarship — Harmony Richardson
Salina Pearson Memorial Scholarship — Katie Grace Sadler
Mayo Masonic Lodge Scholarship — Dawson Jackson
Camp Connection — Katie Grace Sadler, Joseph Perry
Courage, Hope, and Faith Memorial Scholarship in Honor of Allison Mills Nitti — Dylan Mock
RIVEROAK College Scholarship — Aleks Sullivan
Industry Certification Scholarship — Jaxson Beach, Mark Crum, Hunter Fain, Elian Flores, Tristyn Johnson, Madeline Koon, Parker Lawson, Pierce Lawson, Savannah Lents, Madeline Murray, Jenna Nall, Adam Perry, Joseph Perry, Daisy Posada, Jose Ramirez, Harmony Richardson, Trent Turner, Shelby Walker, Anna Yeager
4 or more Industry Certications — Makenzie Greaves, Daisy Hernandez, Charles johns, Wyatt Liles, Harley Primm, Angelica Zamora
Vocational Completion in Business — Audrey Jackson, Wyatt Liles, Heather Moreno, Jose Ramirez, Harmony Richardson, Gabriel Stratton
Vocational Completion in Health — Makenzie Greaves, Alex Hawkins, Daisy Hernandez, Hannah Hill, Alexis Koch, Alyssa Lancaster, Gabriella Martinez, Gabriel Sullivan, Anna Yeager, Aleks Sullivan, Daisy Posada, Richelle McDonald, Breanna Bearden, Marissa Goff, Robin Ducksworth, Kyra Harper, Angelina Arreguin
Vocational Agriculture Completion in Agritechnology — Jaxson Beach, Abigail Fredriksson, Makenzie Greaves, Michael Jackson, Tristyn Johnson, Madeline Koon, Craig Lamb, Parker Lawson, Pierce Lawson, Madeline Murray, Jenna Nall, Yonathon Perez, Joseph Perry, Harley Primm, Brandon Shipp, Trent Turner, Carlos Wood, Hunter Winburn, Anna Yeager, Angelica Zamora
Vocational Agriculture Completion in Animal Science — Mark Crum, Skyler Lawson, Savannah Lents
Agriculture Award — Jaxson Beach
Vocational Completion in Culinary Arts — Marquel Davis, Darius Jones, Maranda Padgett, Gemini Trejo, Carlos Wood
FFA Alumni Scholarship — Jaxson Beach, Mackenzie Greaves.
Brannon Memorial Scholarship — Tristyn Johnson.
Physical Education Awards — Harmony Richardson, Parker Lawson, Joseph Perry, Adam Perry, Jaxson Beach, Chandler Padgett, Nathan Pearson, Ty Jackson, Craig Lamb, Blake Braswell
CNA Certification Award — Renee Clines, Abigail Fredriksson, Eylissa Nelson, Makenzie Greaves, Alexis Koch, Austyn Lee, Hannah Hill, Shelby Walker, Alyssa Lancaster, Daisy Hernandez, Anna Yeager
Journalism Awards — Jarrett Pearson, Audrey Jackson, Katie Grace Sadler, Harmony Richardson, Abigail Fredriksson, Jaxson Beach
Lucian & Mitzi Hendricks Scholarship — Jaxson Beach
EALM Scholarship — Katie Grace Sadler, Harmony Richardson, Madilene Koon, Alyssa Lancaster, Jenna Nall
TJ & Sallie Lou Koon Scholarship — Madeline Koon
Drummond Bank Scholarships — Blake Braswell, Abigail Fredriksson, Audrey Jackson, Dawson Jackson, Madeline Koon, Jenna Nall, Harmony Richardson, Katie Grace Sadler, Gavin Taylor, Trent Turner
ADK Scholarships — Savannah Lents, Charlie James
Big Bend Technical College Scholarships — Angelina Arreguin, Brianna Bearden, Robin Ducksworth, Austin Edwards, Hunter Fain, Marissa Goff, Kyra Harper, Dakota Hilton, Ty Jackson, Andrew Keen, Austyn Lee, Richelle McDonald, Nathan Pearson, Daisy Posada, Mason Pye, Wyatt Russell, Brandon Shipp, Aleks Sullivan, Gavin Taylor, Taylor Vaughn, Hunter Winburn, Gabe Raulerson
Nicholas Ryan Dahlberg Memorial Little League Scholarship — Dylan Mock
Daughters of the American Revolution recognized Makenzie Greaves
Coca-Cola Scholarship — Dawson Jackson, Dylan Mock
Inabelle M. Sehrt Memorial Scholarship Award — Audrey Jackson
Leland Ward Memorial Scholarship — Breanna Bearden
Lafayette State Bank Scholarships — Blake Braswell, Harmony Richardson
Recognition was given to Renee Clines for a basketball scholarship to Santa Fe Community College, Dylan Mock for a baseball scholarship to Santa Fe Community College, Jaxson Beach for a football scholarship to Valdosta State University, Marissa Goff for a track/soccer scholarship to University of Rio Grande, Harmony Richardson for a volleyball scholarship to Florida Gateway College
Athlete of the Year Award — Jaxson Beach
Recognition was given to Dawson Jackson for being named North Florida College’s Student of the Year
NFC Presidential Scholarship — Katie Grace Sadler
NFC Presidential Scholarship — Jarrett Pearson
NFC Presidential Scholarship — Yasmine Carreno
NFC Presidential Scholarship — Adam Perry
NFC Super Saturday Scholarship — Joseph Perry
NFC Academic Improvement Trust Fund (AITF) — Adam Perry
NFC Academic Improvement Trust Fund (AITF) — Tristyn Johnson
NFC Academic Improvement Trust Fund (AITF) — Harley Primm
NFC First Federal Endowment Scholarship — Joseph Perry
NFC Lafayette Scholars Endowment — Charlie James
NFC W.Turner Davis Scholarship — Jose Ramirez
Recognition of Beta Club Members — Blake Braswell, Hunter Fain, Abigail Fredriksson, Makenzie Greaves, Kyra Harper, Karla Hernandez, Dawson Jackson, Tristyn Johnson, Richelle McDonald, Dylan Mock, Jenna Nall, Jarrett Pearson, Adam Perry, Joseph Perry, Daisy Posada, Harley Primm, Jaqueline Ramirez, Harmony Richardson, Katie Grace Sadler, Savannah Shiver, Aleks Sullivan, Jaxson Beach, Daisy Hernandez, Audrey Jackson, Savannah Lents, Heather Moreno, Madelyn Murray
Social Studies 4-year awards — Blake Braswell, Audrey Jackson, Dawson Jackson, Savannah Lents, Dylan Mock, Jarrett Pearson, Adam Perry, Joseph Perry, Jacqueline Ramirez, Katie Grace Sadler
Science 4-year awards — Jaxson Beach, Blake Braswell, Mackenzie Greaves, Dawson Jackson, Alexis Koch, Savannah Lents, Dylan Mock, Jenna Nall, Jarrett Pearson, Adam Perry, Joseph Perry, Harmony Richardson, Katie Grace Sadler, Audrey Jackson
Math 4-year awards — Dawson Jackson, Dylan Mock, Jarrett Pearson, Adam Perry
English 4-year awards — Audrey Jackson, Dawson Jackson, Jenna Nall
English IV Award — Breanna Bearden, Abigail Fredriksson, Aleks Sullivan, Angelica Zamora, Gemini Trejo
