MAYO — It’s coming later than originally scheduled, but Lafayette High School now has a rescheduled graduation.
The ceremony will be held Saturday, June 20, at 9 a.m. at Dale Walker Field. Baccalaureate is scheduled to run along with the commencement ceremony.
According to the Lafayette County School District, social distancing guidelines will be implemented unless the State of Florida removes the guidelines prior to graduation.
Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for those who wish to have those throughout the ceremony.
The number of guests for graduates will be restricted in order to follow the recommendations of the CDC and Department of Health in order to maintain safe occupancy of the football stadium throughout the state’s re-opening phases.
