MAYO — Pastor Robbie Johnson had six words of advice for Lafayette High School’s Class of 2020.
“No reserves, no retreats, no regrets,” was the message delivered by Johnson, the guest speaker at Lafayette’s commencement ceremony Saturday morning at Dale Walker Field in which 94 students graduated.
“You’re going to do something great with your life, this is a starting line for a new season and God has put a deep purpose for you in this world,” Johnson said, urging the graduates to maximize every moment of “recess”, and to treat it with excitement and enthusiasm.
Johnson told the graduates the story of William Borden, a young man from a wealthy family, who felt the calling to go on mission trips. Graduating high school in 1904, Borden went on to study at Yale after his first trip around the world, a graduation trip from his parents.
Following his studies at Yale, Borden then attended Princeton. Following his studies at Princeton, Borden went on to do mission trips in China. Planning on interacting with the Muslims, Borden stopped in Egypt to study Arabic.
While there Borden contracted spinal meningitis and within a month’s time, the 25-year-old Borden was dead.
Throughout Borden’s studies, he had written the phrases throughout his Bible.
“No reserves.”
“No retreats.”
“No regrets.”
Johnson encouraged the graduates to remember those three phrases as well as their purpose in life and that they will “do great things.”
Salutatorian Jarrett Pearson and valedictorian Dawson Jackson both implored their fellow graduates to strive for greatness as well in their speeches during the ceremony.
“You can’t always be the best, but can be your best and that is good enough,” Pearson said, before closing with, “the only time I ever set the bar low was for limbo.”
Jackson encouraged his classmates by recalling events, disasters and pandemics throughout the years of their existence. Jackson recalled 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Pluto no longer being called a planet, the release of the iPhone, Osama Bin Laden’s capture, the Sandy Hook school shooting, the Boston Marathon bombing and now the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic as well as racial unrest across the country.
“Since the Revolutionary War, America has won against the odds,” Jackson said. “It is our duty as Americans to push no matter how hard it gets.”
Also during the ceremony, Katie Grace Sadler was honored as the LHS Honor Student, receiving a $500 scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.