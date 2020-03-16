LIVE OAK — All good things must come to an end.
Len Duncan has enjoyed his journey the past 41 years with Duncan Auto and Tire. But that, too, has come to an end as he retired at the end of February.
“I was told ‘ You can’t do what you are doing with the business and expect to be successful’, but I did and I may not be walking away a rich man but I am rich in many ways,” Duncan said. “Especially with the memories.”
Duncan began his career as a businessman in 1979 at a service station in Jasper. While self-serve stations were becoming popular in the U.S., Duncan’s store still catered to customers’ vehicle needs. It was a form of luxury, someone would come out and pump gas, check the tires and check the oil. All the things needed to make sure the vehicle was safe and ready to be on the roadway.
“I was never goal oriented, I just knew I had to make a living and this was an attainable business to start with on borrowed money’” Duncan said.
Shortly after opening, Duncan moved the store to Live Oak, where he added an automated carwash. This feature became such a hit that within just 20 years the store had went through two of the automated systems washing around 100 cars a day.
In 1994, an auction took place at a closed Goodyear store where auto equipment was being sold. Duncan decided to attend and this is where Duncan Auto and Tire really got its start.
Duncan rented the old Goodyear store and moved his business to the location right off U.S. Highway 90. In 1999 towing was added to the list of services available at the shop.
“In many ways I credit the towing business to be able to keep us in automated repair business,” Duncan confided.
In 2006, Duncan Auto and Tire moved to the location it is best known for today on Hamilton Avenue N.E. Duncan noticed immediately how much busier the area was and the shop has continued to serve the public honorably, one customer at a time.
While Duncan retired at the end of February, the store’s new owner, Eddie Medina, is keeping the name of the shop as Duncan Auto and Tire, and all the employees, as this was a personally important thing for Duncan.
Medina, with 29 years of previous experience, plans to expand on the towing portion of the business in not just Suwannee County but Columbia County as well.
“Towing is what I know, but coming from the fast pace of the city in Miami, I am having to learn to ‘slow down’ as Mr. Duncan said,” Medina said.
And now in retirement, Duncan’s plans are to enjoy another good thing.
“To be a full-time granddad,” he said of his plans. “It’s the hardest decision I have had to make to sell the business but I have several grandkids and it is time to turn a new page and realize there is more than getting up and going to work everyday.”
