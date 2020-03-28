MAYO — While Lafayette Elementary School was closed last week, parents and students still piled into the school’s pickup loop.
The Lafayette County Schools’ Food Services department fed students March 18 through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The program will resume March 30 after spring break this week.
“We will continue to help make sure that our kids get meals throughout the school closure, and we will be expanding by adding additional locations when we come back from Spring Break,” Food Services Administrator Joey Pearson said.
While walk-ups are welcome, Pearson said parents are encouraged to call in meals for their students before 10:30 a.m. each day to help the school plan for the number of meals to prepare.
On March 18, the district served 45 students and 35 more students March 19.
Lafayette Elementary School staff including Vivian Taule, Tensy Robinson, Tonya Lee and Kim Edwards prepared the meals last week.
LES Principal Stephen Clark and Lafayette County Mental Health and Safety Director Gerald Powers helped Pearson with handing out the meals.
