JASPER — As he quoted former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Jonathan Law urged those in attendance Monday to not forget what Memorial Day is about.
Law, Hamilton County’s veterans service officer and the fill-in guest speaker for the county’s Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Veteran Memorial Park, told the crowd to remember the sacrifices paid in order for the freedoms that exist today.
“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them,” Law said in quoting Roosevelt.
Law, who was filling after the original guest speaker, Kevin Gray, was unable to attend due to a family emergency, also shared the thoughts of a former Hamilton County native, who served at Pearl Harbor during World War II.
Reading excerpts from letters Cadet RS Adams Jr. wrote to his father, Sen. RS Adams, in 1943, Law shared the cadet’s recollection of the surprise Japanese attack. Cadet Adams also detailed the obstacles that he and other servicemen had to endure in the aftermath in those letters to his father, calling them worse than basic training.
Adams also apologized for his shaky handwriting due to a long day or military training, Law read.
“Father God, we pray for all those who faithfully serve to keep, protect and preserve justice, hope and love,” Law said in reciting the Soldiers’ Prayer to begin his speech. “May you encircle them with protection and post angels to watch over your sons and daughters as they face danger. We pray that they would have great wisdom and judgement. Help them to work as a team, and care for each other, Lord, come lead them in their prayers and answer them clearly, that they might be channels for your peace, ambassadors of justice, and bringers of hope…”
