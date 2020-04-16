LIVE OAK — With less state funding likely on the horizon, Travis Land is hoping his financial experience can help benefit Suwannee County.
That background, which includes banking, real estate and petroleum, helped convince Land to run for the seat from District 3 on the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners.
“I’ve got a lot of experience with budgets and hammering those,” he said. “That was one of the reasons that I wanted to run for the commission is I felt like I had a lot of experience in the financial sector part of it.
“The budget is important to me. I’m a frugal person. I live within my means. But I believe the county should operate within the budget that they have. If you don’t have it, now is not the time to get it unless it’s just an absolute necessity.”
That decision was made prior to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has led to a statewide stay-at-home order being issues, businesses closing and tourism essentially shutting down in the state.
The end result will likely mean less funding available from the state for local projects, Land said. That places more emphasis on making wise decisions with the county’s finances.
“In the next couple of years if this thing doesn’t go away quickly which it doesn’t look like it’s going to, we’re going to have some lean times ahead of us as far as funding goes and revenue sources,” he said.
In addition to making wise financial decisions, Land also said he wants to make sure the county is in good environmental shape as well. A father of three, he said he wants there to be opportunities for them here, a place that is not only home but beloved, in the future as well.
“Sometimes when you make a decision today, those decisions affect situations far into the future,” he said, noting the backfire of the contract with the Klausner Lumber One sawmill at the catalyst site. “You really have to think about all aspects of if we do this, how far will it go, what all will it effect. I’m not just talking about budgets, but environmentally sound companies.”
