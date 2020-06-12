MAYO — Honored by the opportunity to serve Lafayette County, Lance Lamb is hoping that honor can continue.
Lamb, who has represented District 1 on the Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners for the past three terms, is seeking re-election to the board.
“I appreciate all of the support and encouragement I have received from my fellow citizens in Lafayette County,” Lamb said. “I have enjoyed serving my community in my hometown for the last three terms. It is not just a pleasure, but also an honor to be able to help improve our County and the lives of those who live here.
“I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens in Lafayette County as your County Commissioner for District 1.”
Lamb, who currently serves as the board’s vice chair, has worked for 22 years as a correctional officer at Mayo Correctional Institution.
One of Lamb’s main priorities previously during his time on the board has been expanding the fire and emergency services in the county.
That has led to him playing a role in developing the fire services in Day with the other members of the board.
Lamb said his priorities are still to keep a level budget for Lafayette County, keep the taxes low for the constituents and continue the expansion of fire and emergency services in Lafayette County.
Among the other boards that Lamb serves on as a member of the BOCC is the Three Rivers Regional Library board, of which Lamb is the chairman.
