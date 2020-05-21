MAYO — With more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, including the past 12 years as sheriff, Brian Lamb is looking to continue serving Lafayette County.
Lamb has announced his intent to run for re-election this fall.
“I am seeking re-election to the office of Sheriff because I love Lafayette County,” Lamb said. “I have devoted over 20 years of my life serving the citizens of Lafayette County and know of no better purpose.
“This is the work I am equipped to do.”
Lamb began work as deputy and sergeant with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 and served as a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol from 2003-08.
In 2008, he was elected sheriff and has been re-elected to that position twice.
His duties as sheriff include management of the Lafayette County Detention Center, 911 Communications Center and Lafayette County Emergency Management.
“These years of law enforcement experience and the valuable relationships with our people have given me deeper insight so that I can truly help and extend our effectiveness as law enforcement and public service,” Lamb said, adding his 12-year involvement with the Florida Sheriff’s Association has also provided valuable education and training to stay up to date with laws and their enforcement.
That has also helped the LCSO deputies work to lower the county’s crime rate, which Lamb notes has decreased each of the past four years, while also establishing a clearance rate above the state average.
Likewise, Lamb said his long ties to Lafayette County — six generations — make it more than just a job. He has been married to Joy Arnette Lamb for 24 years and they have two sons, Brayden and Brannan Lamb. He is the son of Judy Lamb and the late Craig Lamb.
“Being Sheriff is more than a job to me, or even an adventure, it’s about taking care of home,” he said. “I truly love this community and the people in it.
“I want to continue to provide the level of service and protection our Lafayette County citizens deserve and expect. I am wholeheartedly committed to continue in service to Lafayette County.”
