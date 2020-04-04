LAKE CITY — A Lake City police officer tested positive Friday for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the department announced Saturday.
The officer is self-isolating at home and is in good condition, according to a LCPD release. The officer has not exhibited symptoms and received a voluntary test as a precaution, the release states, along with many other first responders.
“First and foremost, I am saddened to confirm COVID-19 has hit the Lake City Police Department family, and our thoughts are with our officer for a full recovery and a quick return to public service,” Police Chief Argatha Gilmore said in the release.
Four other LCPD officers have been tested and are awaiting results and are self-isolating at home until the results are received.
The release states that the officer hasn’t had any prolonged contact with members of the public the past two weeks or transported any prisoners in that span.
Columbia County has 10 confirmed cases of the virus, while 216 have tested negative with 20 awaiting results.
Suwannee County still has 17 confirmed cases, 15 of which are staff or residents of long-term care facilities. Three in Suwannee County have been hospitalized. There have been 124 negative tests in Suwannee, while three are awaiting results.
There have been no confirmed cases in Hamilton or Lafayette counties. There have been 22 tested in Lafayette County, all returning negative. Hamilton County has had 38 tests total, 36 coming back negative with two awaiting results.
There have been six confirmed cases in Madison county.
Statewide there are 11,545 confirmed cases, 11,173 in Florida residents. The state’s death toll from the virus is 195 with 1,470 people admitted to the hospital.
