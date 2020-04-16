JASPER — A one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon sent a Lake City man to the hospital in serious condition.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Michael Little was traveling north on I-75 around 12:30 p.m. when his Nissan Pathfinder veered to the left and off the road into the grass median.
The FHP report states that Little then overcorrected and crossed across the northbound lanes before overturning on the grass shoulder and hitting a tree.
The vehicle ended up on its passenger side against the tree line. Little was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital in serious condition.
