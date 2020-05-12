LIVE OAK — Two new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were announced Tuesday afternoon by the Florida Department of Health for both Lafayette and Suwannee counties.
The latest cases in Lafayette County, which now makes five known cases in the county, involve a 22-year-old male and a 19-year-old male. These cases are connected to an existing case.
In Suwannee County, the new cases involve a 20-year-old female and a 77-year-old female, one of which is connected to an existing case. There are now 148 known cases of the virus in Suwannee County.
There have been 104 tests conducted from Lafayette County with 99 tests returned negative.
According to health department data, as of Monday evening, there are two positive cases in staff at Lafayette Nursing and Rehabilitation. There are no positive residents at the facility. There was one resident that tested positive previously.
There are no hospitalizations and no deaths from positive patients in Lafayette County.
Suwannee County has had 1,423 tests conducted with 1,275 negative results. There have been 18 deaths and 35 hospitalizations in positive patients from Suwannee County, all the deaths coming in residents at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The health department data from Monday evening shows that Suwannee Health now has 65 positive residents, including 35 that have been transferred out of the facility, and four positive staff members.
Dacier Manor and the Good Samaritan Center at the Advent Christian Village both have just one staff member positive as of Monday evening, according to the health department data.
In a statement released Monday, though, ACV President and CEO Craig Carter said there is just one staff member that has not been cleared by health department officials. Carter said the ACV resident and four staff members that had tested positive have since recovered.
Hamilton County had no new cases announced Tuesday, remaining at 19 cases — 12 of which are inmates at Hamilton Correctional Institution. There have been 573 tests conducted from Hamilton County with 554 negative results.
Statewide, there were 41,923 positive results in the state as of Tuesday morning with 7,418 hospitalizations and 1,779 deaths in positive patients.
