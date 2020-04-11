MAYO — The Lafayette County School District continues to feed the students in Lafayette County following spring break amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 31, Lafayette County School staff helped prepare, package and load six bus-loads of meals to deliver throughout Lafayette County. The program will continue as long as school campuses are closed due to COVID-19.
Prior to spring break, district employees prepared and packaged meals that were available for pickup at the Lafayette Elementary School pickup loop. Between 50-75 meals were served per day to Lafayette County students through the loop pickup method.
However, the district is able to prepare and package roughly 400 meals to deliver throughout Lafayette County to students through bus delivery.
“This is only possible through the exceptional and tremendous help from Lafayette County cafeteria staff, Lafayette County School bus drivers and staff, and the countless volunteers, school staff and personnel that have dedicated their time and energy into helping ensure that all students in Lafayette County are fed through this epidemic,” said Lafayette County School Food Services Administrator Joey Pearson.
That dedication to meeting the nutritional needs of the students will continue as long as the school district is able to maintain its supply of cold and hot foods for the students.
Pearson was riding on bus No. 8 on March 31 helping to deliver food to the students.
“We are happy to help the students in our county during this crisis by preparing and delivering these meals, the students are a priority, and we will continue to strive to do what we feel is necessary for the students of Lafayette County,” Pearson added. “We hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy during this difficult time, and we look forward to bringing the students back to their classrooms as soon as it is safe to do so.”
