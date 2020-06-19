MAYO — The Lafayette Soccer Booster Club has your cake, but they won’t be eating it.
The club is hosting a cake auction today. Bidding began at 8 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m.
Mayo’s Sharon Shasteen is spearheading the cake auction, and encourages any and all donations in order to raise money for the Lafayette Soccer Booster Club.
Cakes, pies, cupcakes and any other dessert item will be auctioned off, as well as some other items. The club also said the auction is taking place just days before Father’s Day.
The cake auction will be held online, with live videos posted from the LHS cafeteria throughout the day on the Facebook Event “LHS Soccer Boosters Online Cake Auction” (https://www.facebook.com/events/250430929527608/).
Pickup of the desserts is at 7 p.m. with money due at that time.
For more information, contact Sharon Shasteen at 386-854-0354 via call, text or Facebook messages.
The LHS Soccer Booster Club is hosting the cake auction due to the need to get a head start on fundraising for the upcoming school year. The Booster Club raises money in order to help with any and all expenses for the LHS soccer team, to include, uniforms, equipment, playoffs, travel and any other necessities and needs that may arise during the soccer season.
