MAYO — Lafayette High School’s Stewart Hancock is one of the top principals in the state.
And as a result of that recognition, a Lafayette High student has received an even bigger honor: a two-year college scholarship.
Hancock was one of nine principals across the state to receive a Florida Tax Watch Principal of the Year Leadership Award for the 2019-20 school year. The award, which has been given out annually since 2014, recognizes the most effective principals in high-risk K-12 public schools. In addition to recognizing those principals’ hard work, the award also promotes those individuals’ transformational practices that help to close the achievement gap that is seen in high-risk schools.
In addition to the award, one student at those schools are also recipients of a college scholarship for two years with LHS sophomore Collin Martin receiving that honor.
“We’re proud of Principal Hancock, he’s done a great job with LHS, and it always makes me proud when all of our hard work in our district comes back to our community like this,” Superintendent Robby Edwards said. “I’m glad that we were able to do a small gathering to celebrate this moment for Principal Hancock and Collin, I think we need a little bit of positivity throughout this pandemic right now.”
Originally planning to present the scholarship to Martin at a pep rally near the end of March, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic changed those plans. Hancock instead held a small celebration April 23 with Martin and his family as well as Martin’s teachers and Edwards.
“This opportunity is a reflection on our school, our teachers, and our students consistently reaching high achievement,” Hancock said. “It is such a great honor to award this scholarship to Collin Martin, as it is well deserved. Collin’s characteristics are what LHS is all about, and I’m so glad that we are able to be here to celebrate this achievement with him and his family.”
In addition to being a sophomore at LHS, Martin is dual enrolled at North Florida College, studying mathematics currently. The LHS band member said he plans to use the scholarship to be able to work towards his engineering degree that he desires.
“It is so awesome to be able to be given this scholarship, but I really have my teachers to thank; they really guided me here,” Martin said. “I’ve known Principal Hancock for four to five years now and he’s been a really great help in those years, he definitely deserved his award for all he does for us. I’m proud too have him as my Principal and I’m glad I’ve had great teachers to help get me to where I am.”
The Principal Leadership Award is a data-driven recognition, not coming from nominations by boards, colleagues or superintendents. Student performance data is analyzed over the course of several consecutive years, which helps to weigh the scales on which principals have the biggest impact on their students, schools and communities. Title 1 qualifying schools are chosen through this process, with all performance data being evaluated, including school data, and the overall school grade.
