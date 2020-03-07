MADISON – The Lafayette FFA Chapter participated in the 2020 North Florida Livestock Show and Sale in Madison, Feb. 17-20, with impressive results.
Mark Crum, class winner and fifth overall; Cooper Nemcovic, class winner; and Trace Fillyaw, class winner; exhibited swine.
The chapter appreciates CM Brandies Asphalt, Mayo Fertilizer, and Devin Hingson, Lafayette County Farm Bureau Insurance, for buying the chapter pig.
Molly Hamlin, Grand Champion Heifer; Carter Higginbotham, third overall heifer; and Jaxson Beach, fourth overall heifer; exhibited heifers.
The chapter competed in the NFLSS Livestock Evaluation contest. Lafayette team A won the contest. Team A consisted of Hannah Murray, second high individual; Mark Crum; Daniella Camarillo and Cooper Nemcovic. Team B consisted of Carter Higginbotham, Gage McCray, Trace Fillyaw and Anna Deadwler. Team C consisted of Molly Hamlin, Noah Lamb, Sidney Wimberley and Peyton Ditter. Team D consisted of Durand Driver, Logan Byrd and Landen Garrard.
