TALLAHASSEE — The unemployment rate in Florida continued to rise in May, but remained lowest in Lafayette County.
According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.5% in May, a 0.7% rise from April’s revised number and 11.3% above last year’s rate.
“Florida’s labor statistics changed significantly in May as many businesses began to reopen or increase their available services following closures due to COVID-19 in March and April,” DEO said in the release of the employment figures.
The release also said that the state had an increase of 182,900 jobs (2.3% increase) over the course of the month. However, it was still down 850,400 jobs from the previous year, a decrease of 9.5%. Nationally, there was an 11.7% decrease in employment over the past year.
Lafayette County’s rate of 5.7% was the state’s lowest for the second straight month as 147 people from the labor force were not employed. It was a 1.1% increase from April’s adjusted 4.6%.
In May 2019, the unemployment rate was 2.8% in Lafayette County.
While the state’s lowest, the 5.7% is the highest unemployment rate Lafayette County has had since January 2013 when it was 5.9%.
The rates continued to rise in Hamilton and Suwannee counties as well.
Hamilton County’s rate, which was adjusted to 9.3% in April climbed to 10.7% in May with 423 unemployed out of the labor force of nearly 4,000. A year ago, Hamilton had a 3.8% rate.
The last time Hamilton County posted an unemployment rate in double digits was January 2013 when it posted an even 10%. In January 2012, the county had a 10.6% unemployment rate.
Out of Suwannee County’s labor force of 16,652 people, 1,449 were unemployed in May for an 8.7% rate, which was 0.5% above April and 4% above March’s rate. A year ago, the county posted a 4.6% unemployment rate.
The current rate is the highest mark for the county since July 2012 when it was 8.7%.
The state’s highest rates of unemployment in May were in Osceola (31.1%), Orange (23.2), Lake (20.6), Polk (19.1) and Monroe (17.7) counties.
Following Lafayette County, the state’s lowest unemployment rates were in Liberty (6.2%), Union (7), Gilchrist (7.1) and DeSoto (7.1) counties.
