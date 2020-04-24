MAYO — The Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners opened bids for site prep for the Sims Property at its meeting last week.
The board, though, accepted no bids at the April 13 meeting.
After opening the sealed bids for the mechanical site prep on the Sims Property, the board unanimously voted to reject both bids received and re-advertise. Kenneth Hart placed a bid of $500 per acre, while Anderson Columbia placed a bid of $5,000 per acre.
The board was also to open bids on its request for qualifications for real estate brokerage services, however no bids were received.
Also during the meeting, the board agreed that closures within the county that had previously been approved due to the COVID-19 pandemic are to remain in effect until further notice.
The County Road 411 Project was tabled by the board due to the County Road 405 construction not being complete at this time.
