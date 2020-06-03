TALLAHASSEE — The state’s unemployment rate rose 8.5% in April, but was at its lowest in Lafayette County.
According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 12.9% in April, up 8.5% from March and a 9.6% increase from April 2019. The increase comes as businesses closed due to a statewide shelter-in-place order from Gov. Ron DeSantis to help slow the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Lafayette County, though, had the state’s lowest rate at 5.5% in April with 138 people from the labor force not employed.
While the state’s lowest, Lafayette County’s rate did rise from March and a year ago. In March, Lafayette’s rate was 4.2% and the unemployment was at just 2.8% in February, the same it posted a year ago. In December, the rate dropped as low as 2.5%.
The April rate was the county’s highest since July 2013 when it was at 5.6%.
In March, Monroe County had the state’s lowest rate at 2.8%, but it jumped to 17.5% in April.
Hamilton and Suwannee counties also saw their unemployment rates jump, with Hamilton County’s hitting 10% with 384 of a labor force of 3,840 not working. That was a 4% increase from March, nearly 6% from February and a 6.3% jump from a year ago.
Last year, Hamilton County’s rate was as low as 3.7% in April, October, November and December.
The last time Hamilton’s unemployment rate hit double digits was January 2013 when it also posted an even 10%.
Suwannee County’s rate went from 4.7% in March to 8.5% in April with 1,369 people unemployed from a work force of 16, 181. In April 2019, Suwannee County’s rate was just 3.1% and it was as low as 3% in December.
The current rate is the highest mark for the county since July 2012 when it was 8.7%.
The state’s highest rates of unemployment in April were in Osceola (20.3%), Monroe, Orange (16.5) and Citrus (15.8) counties.
Follow Lafayette County, the state’s lowest unemployment rates were in Liberty (7%), Glades (7.3) and DeSoto (7.4) counties.
