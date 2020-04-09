MAYO — Kyle Johnson, a lifelong resident of Lafayette County with nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience, has announced his intention to run for sheriff in this year’s election.
In his 19 years as an officer, Johnson has worked for the Florida Department of Corrections as well as spending 13 years at the Perry Police Department. He currently works for the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office as a sergeant investigator with the TCSO Drug Task Force and K9 unit.
“I am a lifelong public servant, not a politician, with a heart and compassion for people no matter who you are,” Johnson said. “It is also my belief that any unlawful individual does not have the right to live or play in Lafayette County without being pursued by law enforcement.”
That long career has provided Johnson with extensive engagements in countless felony warrant arrests, service of search warrants, and the apprehension of fleeing felons, as well as working with and for the public on both civil and domestic issues.
Johnson plans to bring that experience as well as long-term working relationships with other agencies to the table in order to serve the residents of Lafayette County.
“I have always maintained great working relationships with many other outside agencies including North Star Multijurisdictional Task Force, Department of Corrections, ATF, DEA, FDLE, and FWC,” he said. “As Sheriff I will continue to partner with these resources and connections that I have made throughout my career with these agencies, to provide service and protection to the citizens of Lafayette County. “
Johnson is a 1998 graduate from Lafayette High School. His long familial ties to Lafayette County are the late Luther and Annie Thomas, the late Calvin and Kathleen Thomas Brannon, and the late Tommy Johnson and Marilyn Brannon Johnson. His family includes his wife, Kasey, of 19 years and together their four children; Tristyn, Baylor, Harris, and Copelyn “Pank” Johnson, all whom attend Lafayette County Public Schools. The Johnsons are active members of Alton Church of God where they serve in youth ministries.
“With my years of experience, knowledge, and the work ethic that I have, I know we can begin to meet those needs for every citizen of the place I am proud to call home,” Johnson added. “I take great pride in our community, and with the upmost transparency, will put the safety of our citizens above all else. Your support is deeply appreciated, and I thank you. Remember it ends with ‘Justice for ALL!’”
