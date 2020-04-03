MAYO — The Mayo Community Center was open for food distribution Wednesday.
At the Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners meeting March 23, the board unanimously approved a request by Extension Director Shawn Jackson to use the community center for the program, which was Wednesday. The project was spearheaded by the UF/IFAS Lafayette County Extension Office to help residents and families in the community by distributing food to those in need.
The board also unanimously approved selecting Dewberry Engineers Inc. as the engineering firm for the County Road 354 project. Dewberry had been tied with North Florida Professional Services for the bid at the previous county meeting. The commissioners tabled selecting a firm during that meeting.
Deidra Dunnell, who recently completed her six month probationary period with the building department, was approved for a 10% raise.
The board also unanimously approved for the Lafayette County Road Department to purchase a new road grader from Ring Power. The new grader will be delivered in April 2021.
State of emergency declared
The board declared a local state of emergency during a special called meeting March 19. It was then renewed March 26 as the state of emergency only is in effect for seven days.
“We thankfully have no confirmed cases, but we are enacting the state of emergency in an abundance of caution in case we have to act on behalf of our constituents throughout this pandemic,” Chairman Anthony Adams said.
