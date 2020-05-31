MAYO — The Lafayette County 4-H will host its online summer camp Monday through July 31.
With the recent demand for online leaning that has flooded the homes of youth and caused much online learning fatigue, the Lafayette County Extension Service has gone to great length to provide a fun, relaxing yet educational virtual camp packed with crafts, stem activities and field trips.
The 20-minute online camp “4-H Rise and Shine” will be delivered to youth on the YouTube Channel Lafayette County 4-H weekdays at 9 a.m. but can be watched at a time that is most convenient. 4-Hers can pick up two weeks of daily prepared craft kits at the extension office.
The Lafayette County Extension Service looks forward finding new and creative ways to meet the social and educational needs of the youth of Lafayette County during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.