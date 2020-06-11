MAYO — The United States federal government does a national census every 10 years. The Lafayette Extension Service was recently contacted by Jennifer Pyle of the U.S. Census Bureau and ask to assist in publicizing the need for the citizens of Lafayette County to complete the 2020 Census.
Due to 4-H youth not being allowed to participate in face-to-face activities, 27 members videoed clips of themselves explaining the purpose and importance of completing the census. The clips were then edited into a two-minute video. The short video even compared the response rate of Lafayette County and other North Florida counties.
Although Lafayette County remains well below the state average for census response, charts comparing the county response rate before and after the videos release on Facebook and YouTube show a visible increase.
Lafayette County Extension Service also gave out Census hand fans and information at the May senior commodity distribution. It is the goal of the Lafayette County 4-H to increase awareness of the importance of completing the census and increase the number of Census completed by the citizens of Lafayette County.
The 4-H census awareness video can be seen on the local extension service YouTube channel Lafayette County 4-H or their Facebook page UF IFAS Extension Lafayette County 4-H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.