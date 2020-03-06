MAYO — Lafayette Elementary School student Emerson Kerby took the Rotary Club of Mayo on a world adventure last week.
At the Rotary Club’s Feb. 26 meeting, Kerby delivered her winning speech from the Lafayette County 4-H Tropicana Public Speaking contest. Kerby finished second in the contest with her speech, “Explore and Adventure.”
Kerby’s speech included places around the world on her adventure tour.
In addition to Kerby’s speech, the Rotarians learned about the Rotary Disability Camp that runs annually in July at the Tri State Christian Camp in Defuniak Springs. Joyce Dove, the camp’s director, told the Mayo Rotary that the camp costs roughly $150,000 annually to run.
More than 140 disabled youth attend the camp each summer and each camper has their own personal camp counselor. There are also medical personnel staffed so that each camper has the appropriate constant supervision and allows for campers with severe medical needs to have the ability to attend.
Dove said the camp grounds have recently been extensively renovated to accommodate all youth with disabilities, and is even considered ADA accessible, which helps those in wheelchairs be able to attend.
According to Dove, there are plenty of activities for youth to enjoy at the Rotary Disability Camp, including music, arts, therapy animals such as dogs and horses, scuba, rock climbing and even ziplining. Each year has a theme, with last year’s being a pirate theme.
Rotary Clubs all across this region in Florida generally participate in helping to cook meals, which the Mayo Rotary Club expressed an interest in helping with.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.