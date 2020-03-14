LIVE OAK — There’s a new, yet familiar face at the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office — Emergency Management Division.
Joyce Davis, who has worked for the SCSO for 23 years in dispatch, is now the program coordinator at the Emergency Management Division. She brings with her a vast array of ideas and is busy trying to grow the division’s volunteer group, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
CERT is made up of individuals willing to donate their time and skills to respond to local events as well as times of disaster. To become a CERT volunteer, a volunteer must complete the classroom training offered by Emergency Management. For more information or to receive an application, contact Joyce at 386-209-8448 or joyce.davis@suwanneesheriff.com. Once the application process as well as background checks and fingerprinting are complete, volunteers are then ready for the upcoming training. The next training is scheduled for the week of April 27 through May 1.
If a disaster happens that overwhelms local response capability, CERT members can apply the training learned in the classroom and during exercises to give critical support to their family, loved ones, neighbors or associates in their immediate area until help arrives. When help does arrive, CERTs provide useful information to responders and support their efforts as directed at the disaster site.
CERT members have volunteered hundreds of hours in Suwannee County, recently supporting the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches Open House, Christmas on the Square, Suwannee River Christmas Festival in Branford, Veterans Day Parade, Homecoming Parade, Suwannee River Reunion in Branford on July 4 and shelter operations during Hurricane Irma and Michael.
Applications are available at the Emergency Operations Center, 617 Ontario Avenue, the Live Oak Police Department, 205 White Ave. SE, or the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division, 1902 Duval Street NE.
In addition to CERT training, Davis is willing to come speak to any group interested in helping with shelters, including churches or other groups. People may be trained to help for emergency situations at shelters if they’re not interested in full CERT training.
