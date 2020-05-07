MAYO — With nearly 30 years of experience on the Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners, Earnest Jones is looking to serve another term.
Jones, the incumbent from District 5 on the board, has announced he intends to seek re-election this fall.
“I enjoy working for the citizens of Lafayette County and I will continue to work to help stop all of the issues that come before me,” Jones said. “I thank you all for your years of support and I am looking forward to serving you for another term to help continue to make Lafayette County better for all of us.”
Jones, a Lafayette County native and 1973 graduate of Lafayette High School, was first elected to the Board of County Commissioners in 1992, and has proudly served ever since.
He served in the U.S. Army following his graduation, and went to work for Windstream following his service in the armed forces. Jones is still currently employed with Windstream and is a customer service technician.
Jones has three children, who are LHS graduates, and has three grandchildren.
