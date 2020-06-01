JENNINGS — Polls will be open Tuesday in Jennings.
Four candidates will be on the ballot for three open seats on the Jennings Town Council to fill full four-year terms. Voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the town council chambers, 1291 Florida Street.
Running for the spots on the town council are incumbents Charles Barrett and John Prine as well as William Lamar Bennett and Antonette Pierce Crumedy.
Incumbents Jerry Pittman and Samantha Prueter were the only two that qualified for the two seats up for two-year terms, so there will be no election for those seats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.