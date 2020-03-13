LIVE OAK - Local schools will be closed for the next two weeks, complying with a state mandate.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida Department of Education and the Governor's Office announced statewide school closures from Monday, March 16 - March 27.
All school extracurricular activities, including sports games and practiced, have also been canceled for the same period of time.
The state mandate also has the local school districts - Hamilton, Lafayette and Suwannee county schools - moving their spring breaks to the week of March 23-27.
The staff at the Hamilton schools are being asked to report to work Monday, March 16, for additional guidance. Suwannee County staff members should report as scheduled March 16-20.
The Hamilton County School District said it will provide information at a later date regarding state assessments and the remainder of the academic year.
“We are in an unprecedented time with decisions being made by the minute, Hamilton County Superintendent Rex Mitchell said in a release. “These decisions are being made by the State to ensure the safety and welfare of our staff and students.
”We are a resilient group of special people who have endured many obstacles over the past 3 years and will find a way to make this work for the success of our students.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.
