JENNINGS — Monsters are fixing to be on the loose at the Jennings Public Library.
The Jennings branch of the Suwannee River Regional Library System is hosting a “Monster Reads Night” event March 27 at 4 p.m. The event will include stories, crafts, games and fun.
The library hosts storytime every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. that includes books, songs, activities and more. Then, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. every Tuesday, the library has special fun days with games, crafts and special events.
Every Thursday from 3-5 p.m. is movie day at the Jennings Library with fresh popcorn in addition to a fun film.
Every Wednesday, adult coloring is offered from 2-3 p.m. All coloring materials are provided.
The library’s Book Club meets March 27 at 2 p.m. to discuss “Unbroken,” a World War II story of survival, resilience and redemption from the New York Times bestselling author Laura Hillenbrand.
On March 30 at 4 p.m., the library will have Dash and Dot at the library for coding.
