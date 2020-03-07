JASPER — The Jasper Public Library is hosting a book signing with local author Jimmy Deas next week.
The event is scheduled Thursday from 1-4 p.m.
Deas is a Jennings native and has written books about the times and people of Hamilton County. He is the author of “A Teacher’s Gift and Other Stories,” “Ran Like Joseph,” “The Johan Trait” and “Just a Dog and Other Stories.”
Deas will have books on site available for purchase.
The library welcomes all to attend the book signing for sharing and remembering times past with Deas.
