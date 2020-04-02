JASPER — Beginning Friday, Jasper City Hall will be closed to the public.
City staff will be available, beginning Monday, to accept any payments through the dropbox at city hall.
Closing city hall comes following Gov. Ron DeSantis issuing a stay-at-home order Wednesday that goes into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. in order to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus. In the order, essential businesses — such as governments — may remain open. However, the decision to close the building is the city’s effort to reduce the risk for the residents.
People may still call city hall at 386-792-1212 to address any questions or concerns as per normal city business.
“Jasper City Hall staff and City of Jasper officials appreciate the citizens of Jasper for their cooperation and patience during this epidemic, and hope to help do their part in reducing the risk of exposure to it’s constituents during the COVID-19 nation-wide pandemic,” the city said in a statement.
