LIVE OAK — A stop early Tuesday morning at the Busy Bee landed a Jacksonville woman in jail for possession of drugs and a weapon.
An officer with the Live Oak Police Department was at the Busy Bee around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed a heavy odor of cannabis coming from a 2019 Kia that he walked past and nervous behavior by the car’s occupants.
After approaching the vehicle, the officer found 34-year-old Krystal Carroll, of Jacksonville, to be in possession of an abundance of drugs and drug equipment as well as a Walther p22 semi-automatic handgun.
The suspect, a convicted felon, admitted to having her finger prints “all over it,” an LOPD release states. She also admitted to possessing both cannabis and methamphetamine as well as a controlled prescription medicine without a prescription.
The search of the vehicle uncovered more than a pound of fresh cannabis, 3.15 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycodone, nine packages containing 75% TCH concentrated oil and several drug paraphernalia items, including packaging material and scales, which are utilized in drug distribution.
