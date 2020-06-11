LIVE OAK — A Jacksonville man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 10.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a van was traveling west on I-10 in between the Wellborn and Live Oak exits when it ran into the trailer that a semi-truck was pulling around 9:30 a.m.
The FHP report states the van’s driver, a 58-year-old man from Jacksonville, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The truck driver, a 43-year-old man from Kissimmee, was not injured in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.