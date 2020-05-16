MAYO — Recognizing all the good things that the Lafayette County School District has working for it, Scott Jackson is hoping for some tweaks to make it even better.
Jackson, a Lafayette County native and 1987 Lafayette High graduate, is running for the District 4 seat on the Lafayette County School Board.
Seeking a seat on the school board for the first time, Jackson said the current school board members have done a good job in implementing the policies that have helped lead both Lafayette Elementary and Lafayette High schools as well as the district as a while earn “A” grades from the Florida Department of Education School Grades program.
But Jackson said there are some disciplinary actions that need changed within the district.
“As I speak to members of this community, I hear a common frustration from many, that their voices are not being heard,” he said. “I would like to be the person who represents the many and not just the few.”
In addition to representing those voices, Jackson said he is passionate about the need for additional vocational opportunities for Lafayette County students that may not be interested in going to college.
Jackson currently has three children attending Lafayette County schools: a senior, a seventh grader and a first grader, His wife, Jackie, is a Kindergarten teacher at Lafayette Elementary School.
Jackson said his motto is “everyone’s voice matters; your voice matters,” as he asks for the community’s support in the upcoming election.
