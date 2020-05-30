MAYO — Taking top honors in Lafayette High School’s virtual senior awards ceremony, Dawson Jackson was named valedictorian for the Class of 2020 with Jarrett Pearson named salutatorian.
Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that closed school campuses the last two-plus months of the academic year, LHS wasn’t able to host its typical senior awards night. Rather, the senior awards were announced on the LHS website with video presentations.
In addition to Jackson and Pearson being named valedictorian and salutatorian, LHS principal Stewart Hancock also named the school’s honor student candidates.
The finalists chosen by the students, from freshmen through seniors, at LHS are Jaxson Beach, Daisy Hernandez, Joseph Perry and Katie Grace Sadler.
The honor student will be announced at graduation.
The full list of senior awards winners will be released in a future Free Press.
