LIVE OAK — They are more than just members of a gym.
To instructors Denise Sanger and Becky Skipper, their classes are a family.
So, when Country Strong Gym was ordered to close by a state mandate as part of the response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Sanger and Skipper went to work at keeping their family together.
“When the gym was closing down, we were telling our classes that we didn’t know what would happen, but we would go live,” Sanger said. “But we had no idea how we were going to do that.
“We just kind of said, ‘OK, we’re going live Monday morning at 9 a.m.’ And then Becky got on there and said, ‘We don’t know what we’re doing, but we’re winging it.’”
Skipper added: “We wing it. That’s what Denise and I always do, we wing it. We’ve had our best success with that.”
Winging it meant forming a Facebook group, entitled Online Fitness Classes.
Without a real playbook to follow, they have built their online class on the fly.
They offer live workouts Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 9, 10 and 11; as well as Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons: 4:30 on Monday and Wednesday, 5:30 on Tuesday and Thursday.
But in addition to those live workouts, Sanger and Skipper also save those workouts and have them posted in the group for anyone to watch and workout when desired.
It has worked.
“Now we have over 200 members,” Sanger said Friday. “And we didn’t go looking for them. They found us.
“That’s how important we all are to each other.”
Most impressive is that the two have combined around 60 regular attendees to their classes at the gym.
Through the pandemic, they have developed a bigger audience. And a widespread audience with Skipper noting some of her friends from her native South Dakota have joined the group and Sanger said the group also includes people from Cleveland, where she is from.
“So now to almost quadruple that number that we’re reaching,” Skipper said. “I think that is awesome.”
Most awesome is the duo continue to be there for those regular class members, especially their senior members.
“That is their social connection to the world,” Sanger said of those seniors. “It really upset both of us..
“But most importantly, they’re there together. And it keeps that social interaction.”
It also keeps them and the other members moving and exercising.
Skipper, who has twice ran her own gym in town, said she understands that a lot of people don’t view exercise and workouts a necessity, even if she doesn’t agree.
“Usually when people get in a crisis or a crunch, they give up their gym membership because they don’t feel it’s a priority,” she noted. “But I tell you what, between Denise and I and working out as many years as we have, I can probably count on one hand the number of times I’ve been sick.
“So it’s very crucial and a critical thing to work out.”
Every little bit helps, she said. The workout the two conducted Friday morning was around 35 minutes, which Skipper said was more than sufficient.
Their regulars have agreed. Sanger said they constantly are getting messages saying the workouts have kicked their butt.
And that tough workout is loved and cherished. For it brings far more than just the exercise.
“They love it,” Sanger said. “They need that. They need that normalcy.”
